Yesterday, Virginia shifted its COVID vaccine schedule based on new CDC guidance: The vaccine is now available to anyone age 65 and over, or 16 and over with underlying conditions. (See qualifying conditions.)

If you meet these criteria, click here to register with the Prince William Health District, which will get you set up in the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Keep an eye out for an email from VAMS, which should come within 48 hours of registration and will provide options for scheduling your appointment.

Prince William area teachers should be able to register for appointments starting Jan. 28, with their vaccinations beginning through Inova Health System on Jan. 30. This is an important step in safely reopening our schools. Transmission risk and mitigation strategies are key factors in the state’s new school reopening guidance. Supervisor Boddye continues to advocate for all school-based staff receiving the vaccine at this time, as support staff are also essential to a safe return to the classroom.

While it is good news that more of our vulnerable residents will have access to the vaccine sooner, the change in Federal guidance coupled with limited supply may push back vaccinations for the remainder of people in group 1B and for all in 1C. Please know that the Prince William Health District has been working tirelessly to recruit staff and volunteers, and to develop partnerships that will help to speed up vaccinations in the weeks ahead. (See the video below to learn more about these efforts.)

If you are not sure which vaccine group applies to you, use this VDH tool to find out, and to get alerts when vaccine appointments become available to your group. You can also call the VDH hotline with questions: 877-ASK-VDH3.

The most recent estimate is that all Virginians who wish to receive the vaccine will be able to do so by late summer/early fall. In the meantime, please keep up the mitigation strategies that protect you, and those around you: Mask Up, Spread Out.